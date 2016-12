Fisher and Reynolds To Have...

World Waits For Peace In Syria

A rebel position is viewed from a Syrian army position on the Ramouseh front line, east of Aleppo | Image: Hassan Ammar AP/Press Association Images

It would end six years of war

Turkey's president has called for a Syrian ceasefire,brokered between his country and Russia, not to be wasted.

The agreement includes Syrian President Assad's forces, the Russian military and some rebel groups but not terrorist group Islamic State.

It's hoped it will pave the way for a political solution to the conflict after nearly six years of war.

It's due to start at 10pm.