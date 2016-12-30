Russia To Expel 35 US Diplomats In Retaliation Over US Sanctions

Picture by Pavel Golovkin AP/Press Association Images

Obama has ordered 35 Russian diplomats to leave the country

Russia's foreign ministry has proposed that 35 US diplomats be expelled - after America decided to kick out the same number of Russian officials.

Moscow had warned that measures taken by US President Barack Obama could "destroy" relations between the two countries.

They say claims Russian cyber attacks disrupted the US presidential election are baseless.

US Cyber-security expert James Lewis says it could affect other nations:

Incoming White House chief-of-staff Reince Priebus says US president-elect Donald Trump can't have a response until he knows exactly what security services discovered: