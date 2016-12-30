Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

PREMIER LEAGUE LIVE

14:00 - 18:00
01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 08:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

08:00 - 11:00

Saturday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

11:00 - 14:00

Phil Cawley

14:00 - 18:00

Premier League Live

18:00 - 21:00

Fergal D'Arcy's Top 40 of 2016

18:00 - 21:00

Saturday Hits

21:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

Russia To Expel 35 US Diplomats In Retaliation Over US Sanctions

by Today FM  30th Dec 2016  11:45
Today FM image

Picture by Pavel Golovkin AP/Press Association Images

Obama has ordered 35 Russian diplomats to leave the country

Russia's foreign ministry has proposed that 35 US diplomats be expelled - after America decided to kick out the same number of Russian officials.

Moscow had warned that measures taken by US President Barack Obama could "destroy" relations between the two countries.

They say claims Russian cyber attacks disrupted the US presidential election are baseless.

US Cyber-security expert James Lewis says it could affect other nations:

Incoming White House chief-of-staff Reince Priebus says US president-elect Donald Trump can't have a response until he knows exactly what security services discovered:

  • Today FM image

    Ban Ki Moon steps down as UN General Secretary

    Today FM image

    84-year-old man critically injured in hit-and-run in Co Galway

    Today FM image

    187 People Died on Our Roads This Year

    Today FM image

    China To Shut Down Its Ivory Trade By End Of 2017

  • Today FM image

    Last Premier League Live of 2016

    Today FM image

    Two men arrested after Dublin cannabis haul

    Today FM image

    Having a 'dumb' day?

    Today FM image

    Bird Flu Detected In Wexford

Copyright © 2016 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos