Fisher and Reynolds To Have Joint Memorial Service

The mother and daughter died a day apart

Relatives of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher are hoping to organise a joint memorial for the mother and daughter.

The 84-year-old Singin' In The Rain star died from a suspected stroke on Wednesday, just a day after the death of the Star Wars actress, who was 60.

Todd Fisher says funeral plans are being made and it's "likely" his mother and sister will share a joint service.