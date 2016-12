Fisher and Reynolds To Have...

Ireland most "Pro-Europe" Country In the EU

File photo | Image: RollingNews.ie

A new poll reveals 80 per cent of us are happy with Europe

A new poll reveals Ireland to be the most "pro-Europe" country out of the European Union.

Research carried out by the RED C shows 80 per cent of Irish people say they're happy with europe - Iceland is the next most optimistic country.

Greece, France and Italy are far more uncertain - revealing they'd vote out of Europe if given the opportunity.

Richard Colwell CEO of the Red C says Ireland is learning from Britain's big change: