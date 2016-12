Gardai Are Increasingly Using Facebook To Track Criminals

Requests for Information Quadrupled in the first half of 2016

Gardaí are increasingly using Facebook to track criminals.

The number of state requests to Facebook for information quadrupled in the first 6 months of the year, according to new figures.

89 requests were made in the first half of 2016, with information released in about 65 per cent of cases.

The majority related to robberies, kidnappings, fraud or other illegal activity.