Thatcher "Depressed" Over Northern Ireland in 80s

by Today FM  30th Dec 2016  10:57
Today FM image

Dr Garret Fitzgerald and UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher shake hands after signing the Anglo Irish Agreement in Hillsborough outside Belfast in 1985. On the far left is Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Barry with the Irish Labour Party leader Dick Spring, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Tom King and, on the right, British Foreign Minister Geoffrey Howe | Image: RollingNews.ie

State papers have been released under the 30 year rule

New documents show Margaret Thatcher was 'depressed' over the situation in Northern Ireland in the 80s.

The state papers released under the 30-year rule show the former British Prime Minister's concern about violence in the north.

She confided in then Taoiseach Garrett Fitzgerald that the UK 'got it wrong' in 1921 with the north's border.

Ralph Riegel, from the Irish Independent, says many of the discussions between the two, were about the developing situation in the north:

