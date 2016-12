Russia To Expel 35 US Diplomats...

738 Caught Drink Driving Since Start Of December

Garda David Maguire (left) and posed model Mark Adams being tested for drink driving to raise awarness | Image: RollingNews.ie

It's an increase of over a third on last year

738 people have been arrested on suspicion of drink driving since the start of the month.

That's a 34 per cent increase on last December.

On Christmas Day alone, 14 drivers were arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Michael Finn is reminding people to never ever drink and drive: