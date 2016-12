Man, 70s, killed in head-on crash in Co Cork

Van and 4x4 collision on M8 near Rathcormac

A man in his 70s has died in a two-vehicle crash on the M8 near Rathcormac in county Cork.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on collision between a van and a 4x4 which took place at about half past eleven this morning.

The other driver - who's in his 20s - has been taken to Cork University Hospital where he's said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Gardaí.