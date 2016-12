New Renua leader admits party made mistakes

John Leahy says Renua will learn from errors

The new leader of Renua, John Leahy, has admitted that the party made mistakes in communicating its message in the election.

But Mr Leahy has denied the party's founder Lucinda Creighton was a liability in its campaign for the Dáil.

And, he says the party will learn from their mistakes: