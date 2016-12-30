Two killed in road crashes in...

Rape Crisis Network wants culture shift on the issue of consent

The Rape Crisis Network Ireland says a culture shift on the issue of consent needs to happen.

RCNI's helpline was contacted more than 13-thousand times in 2015 - with calls ranging in length from 1 minute to up to 1-and-a-half hours.

The network says 96 percent of perpetrators of sexual violence were male, and 85 percent were known to their victim.

Executive Director of the Rape Crisis Network, Clíona Saidlear, says we need to realise that full consent is necessary for any sexual interaction: