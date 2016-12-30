Two killed in road crashes in Cork and Cavan

Latest victim is a man in his 70s on the M8 near Rathcormac

A woman in her 80s has died in a crash in County Cavan.

Gardaí believe the single-vehicle collision took place yesterday evening, when the car she was driving struck a ditch at Keenagh near Ballyjamesduff.

The alarm was raised shortly before 11 o'clock this morning.

A post-mortem is being carried out at Our Lady's Hospital in Navan.

Elsewhere, gardaí are investigating a crash in County Cork, in which a man in his 70s was killed.

He was the driver of a jeep involved in a head-on, two-vehicle collision which took place at about half eleven this morning on the M8 near Rathcormac.

The driver of the other vehicle, who was in his 20's, suffered serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to both incidents to contact them.