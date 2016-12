Two killed in road crashes in...

Prominent Irish-American businessman tipped to be next Irish ambassador

Brian Burns | Image: irishamerica.com

Trump's close friend Brian Burns is front runner for Farmleigh



It's being reported in the US that Donald Trump will name the son of an advisor to the Kennedys as the new Irish ambassador.

Brian Burns, an Irish-American businessman and a close friend of Trump's, is being tipped for the role.

The current US Ambassador to Ireland is Kevin F O'Malley.

Kevin Cullen, columnist with the Boston Globe, explains Brian Burns' political pedigree: