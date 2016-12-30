Love it? Like it!

Two men arrested after Dublin cannabis haul

by Today FM  30th Dec 2016  22:23
Today FM image

Image: Garda press office

Cannabis worth 83K seized in north inner city

Gardai in Dublin have seized Cannabis worth €83,000 as part of ongoing investigations against serious crime.

Two men aged 40 and 47 were arrested and are currently being detained at the city's Bridewell Garda Station under drug trafficking legislation.

The seizure followed a search of a number of individuals in the North inner city, at around 1pm today.

It was part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation by the members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

