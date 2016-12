Trump Praises Putin's Decision Not To Retaliate Against Obama

The US president is expelling 35 Russian diplomats

Donald Trump's praised the Russian president for his decision not to retaliate against new US sanctions.

Barack Obama decided to expel 35 Russian diplomats from the United States - in response to alleged hacking during the US presidential election.

In response, Moscow's announced American officials won't be sent home - choosing instead to invite them to go to the Kremlin for New Year.

Putin's former spokesman Sergey Markov says it's a smart move: