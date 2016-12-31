Bird Flu Detected In Wexford

The risk to humans is low

We're being reassured that the risk of Bird Flu to humans is low - after a case was found in Wexford.

The H5N8 strain of avian flu has been identified in a wild duck in the County .

In the last fortnight, bird flu has been found on a number of UK farms - and the Department of Agriculture has ordered all commercial poultry here to be housed, as a result of the increased threat.

Amy Nora Fitzgibbon, from the Irish Farmers Journal, says it's more the economic fall out that we have to worry about: