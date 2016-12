China To Shut Down Its Ivory...

Sinn Fein Says Government Isn't Doing Enough To Tackle Homelessness

7,000 people were homeless in November

Sinn Féin says the Government's still not doing enough to tackle homelessness.

Figures published on the Department of Housing website yesterday showed almost 7,000 people were recorded as homeless across Ireland in November.

The party's housing spokesperson Eoin O'Broin's accused the Government of releasing the figures over the holiday in the hope that people won't notice: