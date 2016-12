China To Shut Down Its Ivory Trade By End Of 2017

Conservationists described move as a "game changer"

China says it will shut down its ivory trade by the end of 2017 - to curb the mass slaughter of African elephants.

The government will stop the processing and selling of ivory by the end of March as it phases out the trade, which will be made illegal.

The move's been described as a 'game changer' by conservationists.