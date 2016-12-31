Love it? Like it!

187 People Died on Our Roads This Year

by Today FM  31st Dec 2016  13:19
Today FM image

It's an increase of 15 per cent on last year

New figures show 187 people have lost their lives on our roads this year - that's 25 more than last year.

The Road Safety Authority and Gardaí say there were 175 fatal crashes, compared to 155 in 2015.

Vulnerable road users - such as pedestrians, motorcyclists and pedal cyclists - accounted for a third of all those killed.

The figures also show that approximately 1 in 5 drivers and passengers were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of collision.

Brian Farrell, Communication Manager with the Road Safety Authority, says the upwards trend in road deaths is very concerning:

