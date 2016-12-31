China To Shut Down Its Ivory...

187 People Died on Our Roads This Year

It's an increase of 15 per cent on last year

New figures show 187 people have lost their lives on our roads this year - that's 25 more than last year.

The Road Safety Authority and Gardaí say there were 175 fatal crashes, compared to 155 in 2015.

Vulnerable road users - such as pedestrians, motorcyclists and pedal cyclists - accounted for a third of all those killed.

The figures also show that approximately 1 in 5 drivers and passengers were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of collision.

Brian Farrell, Communication Manager with the Road Safety Authority, says the upwards trend in road deaths is very concerning: