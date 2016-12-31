84-year-old man critically injured in hit-and-run in Co Galway

Image: RollingNews.ie

Pedestrian knocked down near Clonberne on Wednesday evening

Gardaí are investigating a hit-and-run near Tuam, County Galway earlier this week, which left an 84-year-old pedestrian critically injured.

The man was struck by a vehicle near the old Post Office just outside Clonberne on the road to Dunmore, at about 5 o'clock last Wednesday evening.

He is being treated at University College Hospital Galway, where his condition is described as critical but stable.

Gardaí in Tuam want to speak to anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 4:30 and 5pm on the 28th of December.