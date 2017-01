39 Dead In Turkish Nightclub Shooting

The gunman was reportedly dressed as Santa

At least 39 people have been murdered in a packed Turkish nightclub - by a gunman reportedly dressed as Santa.

Around 70 people have been injured.

More than a third of the victims who'd been celebrating 2017 in Istanbul were foreigners.

The killer still hasn't been caught.

Some survivors jumped into the Bosphorus as they tried to escape -

This woman managed to flee: