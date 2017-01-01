Love it? Like it!

Donald Trump wishes his enemies a Happy New Year

by Today FM  01st Jan 2017  09:12
Today FM image

He also says he's not convinced Russia hacked the election

Donald Trump has Tweeted a happy New Year to his 'many enemies'.

He's also expressed doubts that Russia was involved in hacking around the recent presidential election.


The U.S. president-elect claims he'll meet intelligence chiefs to get the full facts about the alleged cyber attacks.

The Kremlin denies involvement - while Barack Obama has expelled 35 Russian diplomats over the issue.

Donald Trump still isn't convinced:

