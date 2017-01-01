Donald Trump wishes his enemies a Happy New Year

He also says he's not convinced Russia hacked the election

Donald Trump has Tweeted a happy New Year to his 'many enemies'.

He's also expressed doubts that Russia was involved in hacking around the recent presidential election.

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016





The U.S. president-elect claims he'll meet intelligence chiefs to get the full facts about the alleged cyber attacks.

The Kremlin denies involvement - while Barack Obama has expelled 35 Russian diplomats over the issue.

Donald Trump still isn't convinced: