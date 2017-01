Government To Consider Change To...

Two Out Of Three Want Michael D...

Woman Critical After Dublin Stabbing

St James's Hospital in Dublin | Image: RollingNews.ie

She was attack in Ballyfermot this morning

A woman in her 70s has been stabbed in Ballyfermot in Dublin.

She was attacked at around half nine this morning on the Oranmore Road.

She was taken to St James's Hospital where she's said to be in a critical condition.

No one has been arrested so far and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.