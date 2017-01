Revenue To Clamp Down on...

Two Out Of Three Want Michael D Higgins To Continue As President

Image: Facebook/President of Ireland / Uachtarán na hÉireann

Most want him returned unopposed

Two out of three people want Michael D Higgins to continue as President.

A new Behaviour & Attitudes survey for The Sunday Times shows that most voters want the 75-year-old returned to the Aras, unopposed.

Asked if the President should serve a second term without a fresh election - 64 percent said yes, 32 percent said no and just 4 percent didn't know.