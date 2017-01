Revenue To Clamp Down on...

Samaritans reach out to anyone who can't cope

Picture by: Dominic Lipinski / PA Archive/Press Association Images

New Year's Day often brings low mood and loneliness

While the new year can bring celebrations for a lot of us, many others can experience loneliness or depression at this time of year.

Samaritans Ireland is encouraging anyone who can't cope with how they're feeling to get in touch at any time, day or night.

You can freephone 116 123 from a landline or mobile; you can also text 087 260 90 90 or email [email protected]

Aidan Carr, Samaritans' Branch Coordinator, says whatever the problem, there's huge benefit in just talking about it: