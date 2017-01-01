Cork runner to attempt seven marathons in seven continents - in a week

Visually impaired woman will need a guide to run with her

A visually impaired Cork woman is starting the New Year with a somewhat staggering resolution - to run 7 marathons in 7 days in 7 continents.

Sinead Kane is heading out this month to compete in a World Marathon Challenge in a bid to inspire people with AND without disabilities, to be better versions of themselves.

It's not just the running that's the challenge - Sinead's been crowdfunding to cover the cost of the challenge, which is double the price because she needs a guide to run with her: