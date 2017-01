Cork runner to attempt seven...

Image: Google Earth

Monitoring groups observe bombing in Damascus by Syrian warplanes

Monitoring groups say Syrian warplanes have resumed bombing of an area near Damascus - after nearly 24 hours with no air raids.

A Russian and Turkish-backed ceasefire deal was agreed in Wadi Barada on Friday.

Rebels threatened to abandon it yesterday though if the Syrian government and its allies continued to violate it.