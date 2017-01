Woman in her 80s dies in Tipperary collision

Single-vehicle crash took place near Nenagh earlier

A woman in her 80s has been killed in a single-car collision near Nenagh in County Tipperary.

She was pronounced dead at the scene after her car hit a wall at Ballintogher at about three o'clock this afternoon.

Her body has been removed to Limerick University Hospital for a post mortem.

The road has been closed to allow for a forensic examination, and gardaí want to speak to any witnesses.