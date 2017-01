Woman in her 80s dies in...

Iconic Hollywood sign altered to read 'Hollyweed'

LA Police investigate vandalism

The Hollywood sign in California has been altered, in what appears to be a prank.

The O's have been replaced with E's, meaning the iconic landmark now reads Hollyweed instead.

The prank was likely carried out to mark the passage of legislation to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in the state.

Sale and taxation of the drug will begin in 2018.

The LA Police Department says it's aware of the vandalism and investigations are under way.