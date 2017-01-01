Love it? Like it!

Man (60s) dies on board flight diverted to Shannon

by Today FM  01st Jan 2017  21:41
Today FM image

Image: Facebook/Kuwait Airways

Deceased had been travelling under medical supervision

A transatlantic jet was diverted to Shannon Airport this afternoon after a man died on board.

Kuwait Airways Flight 117 was travelling from Kuwait to New York when the crew declared a medical emergency.

Gardaí and other emergency services attended the Boeing 777-200 when it landed at a 2.15pm, and the man was pronounced dead.

His body was taken to Limerick University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

The man in his early sixties had been travelling under medical supervision, and gardaí say there were no suspicious circumstances.

It's the fourth time in less than a week that flights have diverted to Shannon because of medical emergencies.

