Shane MacGowan's mother killed in road crash in Tipperary

87-year-old was the first fatality on the roads this year

It's understood that the mother of singer Shane MacGowan has died in a car crash in County Tipperary.

87-year-old Therese MacGowan became the first person to lose her life on the country's roads this year.

She was pronounced dead at the scene after her car hit a wall at Ballintogher, near Nenagh, at about three o'clock this afternoon.

Her remains were removed to Limerick University Hospital for a post mortem, and gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.