Funerals begin for victims of nightclub shootings in Turkey

by Today FM  01st Jan 2017  22:11
Today FM image

Manhunt underway in Istanbul after 39 shot dead by gunman

Funerals have started taking place for the victims of last night's deadly shootings in Istanbul.

39 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a New Year's eve party at a nightclub.

69 others were injured, four of them, critically.

President Michael D Higgins has conveyed the solidarity of the Irish people to the Turkish ambassador, while Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan has unreservedly condemned the attack. 

A Turkish newspaper says it's obtained video footage of the attack - but the Prime Minister has ordered it not to be shown on Turkish TV.

Sky's Sam Kiley, who's at the scene, says the country's faced controversy recently, over planned celebrations on the 31st:

