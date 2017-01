Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Turkish Nightclub Attack

Image: Ambulances rush on the scene of an attack in Istanbul, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. STR AP/Press Association Images

39 people died in the New Year's shooting

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a New Year's attack in Istanbul which killed 39 people.

In a statement the group says it carried out the nightclub shooting in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At least 70 others were wounded in the attack - the funerals for some of the victims have been taking place.

Zia Weise - a journalist based in Turkey - says authorities have been tight lipped on their investigations: