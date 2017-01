Elderly Woman Dies In Dublin Housefire

The fire broke out in Cabra early this morning

An elderly woman has died in a housefire in Dublin.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Ventry Park in Cabra at about four o'clock this morning.

Her remains have been removed to the City Morgue in Marino where a post mortem is due to be carried out.

Gardaí say they are not treating the fire as suspicious.