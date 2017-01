Emily and James Are...

72 Year Old Woman Remains Critical After Stabbing

St James's Hospital in Dublin | Image: RollingNews.ie

Bridie Smith was attacked on her doorstep yesterday

An elderly woman remains in a critical condition after being stabbed at her Dublin home yesterday.

72 year old Bridie Smith was attacked as she opened her front door on Oranmore Road in Ballyfermot.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after locals reported seeing a number of men flee the scene.

Cathal McMahon Journalist with Independent dot ie has been following the story: