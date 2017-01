Emily and James Are...

Switzerland Is Best For Expats

The Swiss national flag on top of Switzerland's embassy in Berlin | Image: Markus Schreiber / Associated Press

Ireland was ranked 27th on the list

Switzerland has been named as the best country for expat workers.

A new HSBC study of 26-thousand expats across 100 countries - placed the Alpine region at the top, for the second year in a row.

Ireland is in 27th position - with particularly low ratings for... disposable income and savings.

The study - based on earnings and work-life balance - rates Ireland as an "adventure" - "usually rainy but delightful".