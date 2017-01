Switzerland Is Best For Expats

Image: Google Maps

Up to 32 people have been killed in a bomb blast in Iraq this morning.

A suicide car bomb in a densely-populated neighbourhood of Baghdad has left dozens of others wounded.

It's the second major attack in three days in the capital.