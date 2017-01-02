At least 32 Killed In Iraqi Bomb...

Only 22 Modular Homes built for Homeless By End of 2016

Hundreds were supposed to be under construction

Only 22 modular houses for homeless families were completed by the end of last year.

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney had promised that more than 300 rapid-build homes would be under construction by the end of 2016 - but according to the Irish Times only 130 are underway.

It comes as the Master of the High Court warns the Government is failing to protect people facing repossession.

Ross Maguire of New Beginnings explains further:

Meanwhile The Taoiseach says he wouldn't want to see another 25,000 people lose their homes.

Late last year Father Peter McVerry warned drastic action was needed to prevent that number of evictions and repossessions.

Enda Kenny says it's an issue they have already been tackling: