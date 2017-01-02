Turkish Police Detain 8 Over Istanbul Attack

Image: Turkish police officers block the road leading to the scene of an attack in Istanbul, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. An assailant, believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume and armed with a long-barrelled weapon, opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations. AP Photo/Halit Onur Sandal/Press Association Images

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the shooting

Turkish police have reportedly detained eight people over the Istanbul nightclub attack.

It's understood the gunman, who shot dead 39 people and injured around 70, isn't one of those in custody.

The Islamic State group claims it was behind the attack - in revenge for Turkey's military involvement in Syria.

Fawaz Gerges, International relations professor with the London School of Economics, says it bore all the hallmarks: