Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OVERNIGHT

01:00 - 05:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Turkish Police Detain 8 Over Istanbul Attack

by Today FM  02nd Jan 2017  13:24
Today FM image

Image: Turkish police officers block the road leading to the scene of an attack in Istanbul, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. An assailant, believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume and armed with a long-barrelled weapon, opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations. AP Photo/Halit Onur Sandal/Press Association Images

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the shooting

Turkish police have reportedly detained eight people over the Istanbul nightclub attack.

It's understood the gunman, who shot dead 39 people and injured around 70, isn't one of those in custody.

The Islamic State group claims it was behind the attack - in revenge for Turkey's military involvement in Syria.

Fawaz Gerges, International relations professor with the London School of Economics, says it bore all the hallmarks:

  • Today FM image

    Ireland lags behind by failing to provide 24 hour social...

    Today FM image

    14-year-old girl missing from Cork city

    Today FM image

    Gardaí seek missing 16-year-old girl from Clondalkin

    Today FM image

    Turkey 'close' to identifying gunman who shot 39 in...

  • Today FM image

    Only 22 Modular Homes built for Homeless By End of 2016

    Today FM image

    Switzerland Is Best For Expats

    Today FM image

    Emily and James Are Ireland's Top Baby Names

    Today FM image

    72 Year Old Woman Remains Critical After Stabbing

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos