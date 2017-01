Minister for Communications injured in collision while cycling

Denis Naughton suffered minor injuries near Roscommon town

The Minister for Communications has been hospitalised with back injuries after he was involved in a road crash near Roscommon town.

Denis Naughten was cycling on the Castlecoote Road when he was hit by a car at lunchtime.

He is being treated at Portiuncula Hospital, from where his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Gardaí are investigating.