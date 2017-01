Two killed in separate workplace incidents in Wexford and Monaghan

Health and Safety Authority investigating both incidents

The Health and Safety Authority is investigating two separate fatalities today in Counties Wexford and Monaghan.

A man died in an incident involving a tractor on a farm at Adamstown, near New Ross earlier.

Elsewhere, a 74-year-old man lost his life at the Corby Rock Mill, on Ballybay Road in Monaghan town.

It's understood he had fallen from a height.