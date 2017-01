60 dead in Brazil prison riot

Rival crime gangs behind conflict

At least 60 inmates have died during a prison riot in northern Brazil.

Officials say it's the biggest prison massacre ever to take place in the area.

An unconfirmed number of inmates also escaped during the disturbance, which lasted from Sunday afternoon to this morning.

Authorities believe two crime gangs fighting over the control of several prisons were behind the riot.