Turkey 'close' to identifying gunman who shot 39 in nightclub

Image: Ambulances rush on the scene of an attack in Istanbul, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. STR AP/Press Association Images

Islamic State militants behind attack

Turkish authorities say they're close to identifying a gunman who killed 39 people celebrating the New Year at an Istanbul nightclub.

The attacker is still at large - but eight other people are being held by police.

Islamic State says it was behind the attack.

Survivor Yunus Turk was visiting from France: