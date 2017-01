Gardaí seek missing 16-year-old girl from Clondalkin

Image: RollingNews.ie

Katie Hughes missing since Christmas Eve

Gardaí in Clondalkin are seeking help from the public in tracing a missing teenage girl.

16-year-old Katie Hughes was last seen shortly before 10:30pm on New Year's Eve in Clondalkin.

Katie's described as being 5'2" in height, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a pink hoodie and black leggings.