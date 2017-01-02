14-year-old girl missing from Cork city

Teenager last seen at family home yesterday

Gardaí are seeking help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Weronika Sroka missing from Ardfield, Grange, Cork City.

She was last seen at 2pm on Sunday (1st January) at the family home.



Weronika is said to be 5'3'' in height, of thin build with brown eyes and short black hair. When last seen, she was wearing a green fleece top with a zip on the front and dark coloured trousers. She also has her ears pierced with large studs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.

In a separate development, officers say 16-year-old Katie Hughes, who had been missing since New Years Eve, has been located safe and well.