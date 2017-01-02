Ireland lags behind by failing to provide 24 hour social workers for kids

ISPCC report growing number of children struggling to cope

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children says Ireland is lagging behind other countries in failing to provide a 24-hour social work service for children.

The charity says thousands of children continue to face substantial risks in Ireland, as demonstrated by the calls to Childline of young people struggling to cope.

Chief Executive Grainia Long also says children living in direct provision to be integrated into accommodation in the community.

And, she wants the government to ban the practice of keeping children in long-term emergency accommodation: