Apollo House Campaigners To March On Dept Of Finance

They're calling on NAMA to make empty buildings available for housing

Homeless campaigners occupying Apollo House in Dublin said they were turning away 20 people a night.

The Home Sweet Home group behind the campaign are marching on the Department of finance today to call on the Minister to tell Nama to make vacant buildings available for housing.

Campaigners will deliver a letter claiming that Nama could work with councils and housing groups to 'end homelessness in 2017'.