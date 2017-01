New push to ban phones from Dail...

New Footage Emerges Of Suspected Istanbul Gunman

39 people were killed in the New Year's Eve terror attack

New footage of the suspected Istanbul gunman has emerged, showing him casually walking in a popular tourist spot before the attack.

39 people died in a nightclub on New Year's Eve, and up to a dozen people have been arrested for questioning.

Hannah Lucinda Smith from the British Times newspaper is in Istanbul.

She says security experts reviewing the evidence so far believe the gunman was highly trained: