Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OVERNIGHT

01:00 - 05:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

New push to ban phones from Dail chamber

by Gavan Reilly  03rd Jan 2017  10:02
Today FM image

Enda Kenny is a regular mobile phone user - but could be banned from using it in the chamber.

Ceann Comhairle says it's "sad" TDs are "addicted"

Authorities in Leinster House are to investigate whether mobile phone signals can be blocked in the Dáil chamber.

It's after the Ceann Comhairle said the regular use of phones by TDs was "profoundly sad".

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Sean Ó Fearghaíl said it was sad that TDs were "so addicted to their mobile phones that they cannot leave them outside".

In theory the use of ordinary mobile phones has been banned inside the Dáil and Seanad since the late 1990s.

However the ban is now barely enforced - and mobile phones are so common that the sound system was upgraded last summer, partly so that the sound of phone interference can no longer be heard.

The ban has become even more widely flouted since every member of the Oireachtas has been supplied with an iPad, which are regularly used in the chamber - with a iFi network also installed in the Dáil chamber to allow their use.

Independent TD for Tipperary. Mattie McGrath, thinks an outright block on using phones is too harsh:

  • Today FM image

    State Took In A Record 48 Billion Euro In Tax Last Year

    Today FM image

    Paul McLoone's Playlist Tuesday 3rd January

    Today FM image

    Check out Lost in Music's playlist here!

    Today FM image

    US leader calls Kilkenny and Tipp people "horse thieves or...

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos