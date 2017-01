Flat Battery Tuesday

You've been warned..

It's "flat battery" Tuesday.

The day roadside assistance companies get more callouts to jump-start cars than any other day of the year.



Figures released by Allianz Global Assistance Ireland show a 30% increase in call-outs on the first day back to work at the same time last January.



Managing Director Roland Hesse says it's actually very simple for motorists to avoid the post-Christmas nightmare of your car not starting: