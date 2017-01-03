What's your New Year's resolution?

1 in 3 of us make them

Every January one in three of us resolve to better ourselves in some way.



But the vast majority of us who make New Year's Resolutions fail to keep them.

It seems we are full of good intentions.

52% of us are confident of success at the start of the year but less than half of us are still on target six months later.

Popular on people's lists are spending more time with friends and family - getting fit - getting healthy and quitting alcohol and cigarettes.

These people on the streets of Dublin have their own ideas:



